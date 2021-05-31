Quick Note Poetry: James Emory Garrison #BlackAmericanHer/History360

A rushed wave of smoothness. Flowing lucidly. Sporadically and silkenly. Speeding up and slowing down. Love is a silken flow, of everlasting. Supreme’s everlasting, indeed! Music smoothes its way into a caramel elixir. There are silent blessings, wavering through different pitches, rhythms, tunes, and tones.

Rushing of tenderness. A floetic rush of love’s silken pleasure, Glory, and Divinity! Flowing poetry. Rushing through poetic love. Poetry of love’s smooth flow; like the rushing of streams. Aha! The rushing of streams, through the toughest of boulders. Glaced with musical silk of cotton’s delight!

Rush supremeness of musical flow; a love so tender, all will know. For music’s nature flows streams into my Soul. Caressing me, gentily; feeling tenderness into, everlasting’s glow!

James Emory Garrison