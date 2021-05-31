Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quick Note Poetry: James Emory Garrison #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Poetic Reflections Of JAMES EMORY GARRISON'S Performance Of "A Love Supreme Part II: Resolution!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

A rushed wave of smoothness. Flowing lucidly. Sporadically and silkenly. Speeding up and slowing down. Love is a silken flow, of everlasting. Supreme’s everlasting, indeed! Music smoothes its way into a caramel elixir. There are silent blessings, wavering through different pitches, rhythms, tunes, and tones.

Rushing of tenderness. A floetic rush of love’s silken pleasure, Glory, and Divinity! Flowing poetry. Rushing through poetic love. Poetry of love’s smooth flow; like the rushing of streams. Aha! The rushing of streams, through the toughest of boulders. Glaced with musical silk of cotton’s delight!

Rush supremeness of musical flow; a love so tender, all will know. For music’s nature flows streams into my Soul. Caressing me, gentily; feeling tenderness into, everlasting’s glow!

James Emory Garrison

https://he.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D7%92%27%D7%99%D7%9E%D7%99_%D7%92%D7%90%D7%A8%D7%99%D7%A1%D7%95%D7%9F
https://www.pinterest.jp/pin/617345061402492858/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=zH_TfSMbEsY
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5EwMPIB049C7NXsU4yG2xu

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Quick Note Poetry: Von Freeman #BlackAmericanHer/History360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Wednesday Love: Etta James

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Thursday Impressions: James Emory Garrison #BlackAmericanHer/History360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.