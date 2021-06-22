Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Ginger Roger

Personal Poetic Reflections Of GINGER ROGER'S Performance Of "Got A New Lease On Life!"

Rental contract. Life’s property. The lease is up. New contracts await me. Movin on. Through a new place, by day. Life loves me too greatly. Stay out of my way. Nwe beginnings come after the end. A new way to climb to a higher view. For greatness awaits me. I’m humbled and true. A new dawn, with better days. Let this be true. I’ve got a new lease with life. How about you?

Old contracts are over. Things move to a greater height. I’ll think I take some rest. This will be a better night. The rent has been paid for. I’m all done with that. Life’s abundance awaits me. So, let that be that. I feel freedom’s gaze, awaiting. Stay away with your lies. For the magic is certain. I have come. I arise. Move through with haste, as I’m signing the next contract. There is a better lease on life. So, many cheers to that!

A new dawn, with greater days. Let this be true. I’ve got a new lease with life. And, how about you?

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/257690409902309402/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=F_aRI8qYbuE
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2X9cM6kUDFCfEKcNEjlew2

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

