Quick Note Poetry: Ginger Roger

Rental contract. Life’s property. The lease is up. New contracts await me. Movin on. Through a new place, by day. Life loves me too greatly. Stay out of my way. Nwe beginnings come after the end. A new way to climb to a higher view. For greatness awaits me. I’m humbled and true. A new dawn, with better days. Let this be true. I’ve got a new lease with life. How about you?

Old contracts are over. Things move to a greater height. I’ll think I take some rest. This will be a better night. The rent has been paid for. I’m all done with that. Life’s abundance awaits me. So, let that be that. I feel freedom’s gaze, awaiting. Stay away with your lies. For the magic is certain. I have come. I arise. Move through with haste, as I’m signing the next contract. There is a better lease on life. So, many cheers to that!

A new dawn, with greater days. Let this be true. I’ve got a new lease with life. And, how about you?

Ginger Roger