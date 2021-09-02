Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: George W. Weston

Poetic Reflections Of The Late GEORGE W. WESTON, and His Recording Of, "Hold Still, Baby!"

Stillness of embrace. Time takes over, and the two of you are sitting, still. What a pleasure to awaken! Time has a way of moving through. Time has a way of shaking lovelessness, away! Just hold still, Baby, let silence’s kiss bring tenderness today.

The softness of stillness is a gentle breeze. Throughout the periods of moonlight, it brings my Soul at, ease. Like the fluidness of waters, I feel confined. Just move closer, Baby and say you’ll be mine!

Sometimes, love comes through. It’s closer than the waiting time. Moving forward in abundance, love blossoms, ever Divine. So, sit closer, Baby. I promise you, I won’t bite. Just get real still, and blossom in love’s eternal of, delight!

George W. Weston

https://youtu.be/BO-l0cwznVI
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1exuCgQXzBFnlsTsdZYU2N

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

