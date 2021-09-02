Quick Note Poetry: George W. Weston

Stillness of embrace. Time takes over, and the two of you are sitting, still. What a pleasure to awaken! Time has a way of moving through. Time has a way of shaking lovelessness, away! Just hold still, Baby, let silence’s kiss bring tenderness today.

The softness of stillness is a gentle breeze. Throughout the periods of moonlight, it brings my Soul at, ease. Like the fluidness of waters, I feel confined. Just move closer, Baby and say you’ll be mine!

Sometimes, love comes through. It’s closer than the waiting time. Moving forward in abundance, love blossoms, ever Divine. So, sit closer, Baby. I promise you, I won’t bite. Just get real still, and blossom in love’s eternal of, delight!

George W. Weston