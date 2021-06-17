Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Frederick Dennis Greene

My Personal Poetic Reflections Of FREDERICK DENNIS GREENE'S Performance Of, "Just One More Try!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Another try, many reasons why. Your memory rain’s clear in my ecstasy of you. For you are mine, in the raining of time, and I belong to you. Love me Dear, sweet enchantment, for love’s ringing bells do not escape me. Over and over she rings for you. Her love is oh so true. Your love is profoundly true. I smell your kisses, feeling warm and new. So, one more time, give love another try. Millions of reasons for your goodbyes. One last time, another major try. Stay with me in the gardens, and I won’t leave you dry. Watering you with loving ointments, for the treasures of, anew. One last try, my Dear, for I’m in love with you.

Time is of the essence, a love must be restored. I’m holding you back from leaving, cause’ I love you, even more. One last try. One last try. Our bond is to special to give up and say goodbye. One last time! One last try. Love me forever, and I’ll never make you, cry! Give love another try. Never ever say, “goodbye,” TO ME!

Frederick Dennis Greene

https://alchetron.com/cdn/frederick-dennis-greene-34c82760-b8be-4edb-b701-9e01ac144a8-resize-750.jpeg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Usp3oH9bVwk

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

