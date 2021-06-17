Quick Note Poetry: Frederick Dennis Greene

Another try, many reasons why. Your memory rain’s clear in my ecstasy of you. For you are mine, in the raining of time, and I belong to you. Love me Dear, sweet enchantment, for love’s ringing bells do not escape me. Over and over she rings for you. Her love is oh so true. Your love is profoundly true. I smell your kisses, feeling warm and new. So, one more time, give love another try. Millions of reasons for your goodbyes. One last time, another major try. Stay with me in the gardens, and I won’t leave you dry. Watering you with loving ointments, for the treasures of, anew. One last try, my Dear, for I’m in love with you.

Time is of the essence, a love must be restored. I’m holding you back from leaving, cause’ I love you, even more. One last try. One last try. Our bond is to special to give up and say goodbye. One last time! One last try. Love me forever, and I’ll never make you, cry! Give love another try. Never ever say, “goodbye,” TO ME!

Frederick Dennis Greene