Quick Note Poetry: Erskine Butterfield #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Belongings of you. Belongings so true. What seems so odd is how I belong to you. What once was not, and oh so, blue. The loverall we share is very true. There were beauties to share, and memories to bond. We found one another in the sweetness of water’s ponds. There are memories to share and love to bloom. Your love is an ocean inside of a water’s tune.

One day I was not yours. And, you were not mine. Yet, we had found each other through measures of time. What had come into store, through the raptures of time. You were forever more, in love’s truth of thine. What memories to ponder, before the loving of you! For, the memories were ironic, in having one day found you. I had found a love so great when things were quite true.

One time I was with another, under the tenderness of his care. There were things, which surrounded us, leaving one to care. For in the tenderness of passions, my Soul would bare. Needs had come upin me; leaving me so confused. So, I walked into love’s direction, until the finding of, you!

Erskine Butterfield