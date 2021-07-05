Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quick Note Poetry: Erskine Butterfield #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Poetic Reflections Of ERSKINE BUTTERFIELD and the Performance Of, "You Might Have Belonged To Another!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Belongings of you. Belongings so true. What seems so odd is how I belong to you. What once was not, and oh so, blue. The loverall we share is very true. There were beauties to share, and memories to bond. We found one another in the sweetness of water’s ponds. There are memories to share and love to bloom. Your love is an ocean inside of a water’s tune.

One day I was not yours. And, you were not mine. Yet, we had found each other through measures of time. What had come into store, through the raptures of time. You were forever more, in love’s truth of thine. What memories to ponder, before the loving of you! For, the memories were ironic, in having one day found you. I had found a love so great when things were quite true.

One time I was with another, under the tenderness of his care. There were things, which surrounded us, leaving one to care. For in the tenderness of passions, my Soul would bare. Needs had come upin me; leaving me so confused. So, I walked into love’s direction, until the finding of, you!

Erskine Butterfield

https://alchetron.com/Erskine-Butterfield
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=t3YzMC4VxbQ
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/37i9dQZF1E4rH82deuVI6j

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Megan Murphy: Why I Started The The Kindness Rocks Project

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Community//

    Tuesday Musical Spotlight: Erskine Butterfield #BlackAmericanHer/History360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    GaudiLab/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    The Kind of Hunger People Don’t Talk About

    by Faith Bethelard
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.