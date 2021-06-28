Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Edwin Starr #BlackAmericanHerstory360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021 #BlackMusicMonth2021

Poetic Reflections Of EDWIN STARR's "Happy Radio!"

Happiness surrounds. The music caresses and plays. A circus of musical coloring. Dancing through the pattern designs of sensory perfumes. Music just encompasses me, and awakens my inner hue. Passionate music, through the comedy of song. Let tranquility surround me; loving me all the day long.

Set the radio to the table. Turn it up another notch. Vibrations serve to elaborate hip beats, jive talk, and beauties of inner sleep. Oh, let the music play. Let it push more for grander dreams! Blow those radiant vibes. Push them into elaborate hues. Fill those passionate talks, with smiles. Bless them with happy hues!

Edwin Starr

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/532691462152084210/
https://m.youtube.comy/watch?v=3oiOMN2NVVM
https://open.spotify.com/track/1Tg1GFdfaQQrFQWIgbQAlx

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

