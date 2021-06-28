Quick Note Poetry: Edwin Starr #BlackAmericanHerstory360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021 #BlackMusicMonth2021

Happiness surrounds. The music caresses and plays. A circus of musical coloring. Dancing through the pattern designs of sensory perfumes. Music just encompasses me, and awakens my inner hue. Passionate music, through the comedy of song. Let tranquility surround me; loving me all the day long.

Set the radio to the table. Turn it up another notch. Vibrations serve to elaborate hip beats, jive talk, and beauties of inner sleep. Oh, let the music play. Let it push more for grander dreams! Blow those radiant vibes. Push them into elaborate hues. Fill those passionate talks, with smiles. Bless them with happy hues!

Edwin Starr