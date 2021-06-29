Quick Note Poetry: Eddie Heywood #BlsckAmericanHerstory360 #BlackMusicMonth2021 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

Gentle spaces. Subtle spaces. A life of bliss, with smiling faces. The love’s enchantment arrives so swift. Sail away the dreams of others, and lift. A life so gentle, for a love that’s true. So hear the streets , and dance to their tune. Swinging streets. Singing streets. Singing streets. Feel the vibes of one’s tune. Hop swiftly. Move lovingly, and vibe to the Blues.

Singing streets. On the streets, of love’s clue. The more one imagines, the love for a swinging tune. Through love, comes arising, swinging on the hill. Let love enter gently, and let it be, still!

Forever one can enter and celebrate a precious hue; for your walks are so gentle, a song I once, knew. Swinging streets, singing streets, come through with love’s allure. Forever swing so daintily, for your rhythm is the cure!

Eddie Heywood