Quick Note Poetry: Eddie Heywood #BlsckAmericanHerstory360 #BlackMusicMonth2021 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

Personal Poetic Reflection Of "On The Street, Where You Live," By EDDIE HEYWOOD!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Gentle spaces. Subtle spaces. A life of bliss, with smiling faces. The love’s enchantment arrives so swift. Sail away the dreams of others, and lift. A life so gentle, for a love that’s true. So hear the streets , and dance to their tune. Swinging streets. Singing streets. Singing streets. Feel the vibes of one’s tune. Hop swiftly. Move lovingly, and vibe to the Blues.

Singing streets. On the streets, of love’s clue. The more one imagines, the love for a swinging tune. Through love, comes arising, swinging on the hill. Let love enter gently, and let it be, still!

Forever one can enter and celebrate a precious hue; for your walks are so gentle, a song I once, knew. Swinging streets, singing streets, come through with love’s allure. Forever swing so daintily, for your rhythm is the cure!

Eddie Heywood

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/647040671437995318/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3f7MU7Jqgvg
https://open.spotify.com/track/4gIrHyJBro7Lu34vHXb3ug

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

