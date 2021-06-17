Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Dr. Latanya Earl #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

Poetic Reflections Of The Late DR. LATANYA EARL, and Her Performance Of "Just For Me!"

Calvary’s name sings your praise. For, on this day, you were raised. The world would never forget your name. Yeshua Ha Maschiach! Let’s give the highest of praise. No man could conquer what Heaven ordained. Glory to the Highest, Hosanna’s very name.

Lifting your praises. Higher they go. You are the reason, my Soul moves to glow. I love you so, Dearly. Many cannot understand, why you took the high road. Glory to Yahweh! In the highest praise. For, through your sacrifice, you conquered death’s gaze.

The nails in your flesh, you cried out in pain. Yet, through your selflessness, eternal life we could gain. It wasn’t easy, paying the price for our sins. I just feel, if you had to do it, you would do it, again. Just for me. Just for me. I hope the whole world sees. You paid a huge sacrifice, that we maybe eternally free. Just for me. Just for me. You died on Calvary. I’ll love you forever, all praises, to thee!

Dr. LaTanya Earl

http://myhoustongospel.com/2020/02/remembering-latonya-earl-life-music/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Yt7OKu1-k_c

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

