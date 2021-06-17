Quick Note Poetry: Dr. Latanya Earl #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

Calvary’s name sings your praise. For, on this day, you were raised. The world would never forget your name. Yeshua Ha Maschiach! Let’s give the highest of praise. No man could conquer what Heaven ordained. Glory to the Highest, Hosanna’s very name.

Lifting your praises. Higher they go. You are the reason, my Soul moves to glow. I love you so, Dearly. Many cannot understand, why you took the high road. Glory to Yahweh! In the highest praise. For, through your sacrifice, you conquered death’s gaze.

The nails in your flesh, you cried out in pain. Yet, through your selflessness, eternal life we could gain. It wasn’t easy, paying the price for our sins. I just feel, if you had to do it, you would do it, again. Just for me. Just for me. I hope the whole world sees. You paid a huge sacrifice, that we maybe eternally free. Just for me. Just for me. You died on Calvary. I’ll love you forever, all praises, to thee!

Dr. LaTanya Earl