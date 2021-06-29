Quick Note Poetry: Dimitris Mitropanos #Greece

Oils of memory. Nights of pain. I heard your voice. Now, remember me, again. Your word is true, unbroken. The voice whispers winds. Just hold onto me, Dear. Let’s hear music in the wind. Hold onto music’s chamber, for I want to love, again.

Oils of persuasion. This, I find heartfelt and true. Music is my laughter. Let’s have a laugh, or two. They tried to imprison music, let us not give a care. Music is more powerful. Let us celebrate it, if you dare. The trickling of waters, rushes in Grecian shores. So, hold me tight forever, and know that I am yours. Hold me tight forever, and let this love, restore.

Dimitris Mitropanos