Quick Note Poetry: Dimitris Mitropanos #Greece

Personal, Poetic Reflections Of DIMITRIS MITROPANOS In The Song, "Ta Ladadika!"

Oils of memory. Nights of pain. I heard your voice. Now, remember me, again. Your word is true, unbroken. The voice whispers winds. Just hold onto me, Dear. Let’s hear music in the wind. Hold onto music’s chamber, for I want to love, again.

Oils of persuasion. This, I find heartfelt and true. Music is my laughter. Let’s have a laugh, or two. They tried to imprison music, let us not give a care. Music is more powerful. Let us celebrate it, if you dare. The trickling of waters, rushes in Grecian shores. So, hold me tight forever, and know that I am yours. Hold me tight forever, and let this love, restore.

Dimitris Mitropanos

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/525724956471685104/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9zNrDdVbVJY
https://open.spotify.com/track/2MendFOemdBuMGDHMlxyEZ

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

