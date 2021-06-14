Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Daudi Kabaka

Poetic Reflections Of DAUDI KABAKA In His Performance Of, "Pole Musa!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Slowly, time. Slowness of time. Slow times. Moving through the slowest of time. So, take your time, ease your mind, and move into one’s peace of mind. Treading lightly into the bounties of care. Slow paces of one’s memory, just to get there! Paces of time, while easing the mind. Moving through pressures in the temperament of time.

Slowing time. Slowness of time. Moving through joy, in the essences of mind. Whispering wonders, through love’s shaping of time. Slowly, through time. Ease up on mine. Live full through one’s passions, for the Spirit of one’s mind!

Daudi Kabaka

http://eastafricanmusic.com/daudi.htm
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=rz1_rZ8AGqI
https://open.spotify.com/track/0QcDrjRQr3G2kW8NPkZOv1

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

