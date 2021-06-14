Quick Note Poetry: Daudi Kabaka

Slowly, time. Slowness of time. Slow times. Moving through the slowest of time. So, take your time, ease your mind, and move into one’s peace of mind. Treading lightly into the bounties of care. Slow paces of one’s memory, just to get there! Paces of time, while easing the mind. Moving through pressures in the temperament of time.

Slowing time. Slowness of time. Moving through joy, in the essences of mind. Whispering wonders, through love’s shaping of time. Slowly, through time. Ease up on mine. Live full through one’s passions, for the Spirit of one’s mind!

Daudi Kabaka