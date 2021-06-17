Quick Note Poetry: Ceybil Jefferies

Love’s choices. A. B. C. D. Love’s choices!! A. B. C. D. Love’s choices? A.B.C.D. Round choices. Red–colored choices. Watery blues of voices. Agony and deception crawls around me. Choice A. Choice B. Choice C. Choice D. The lies of bitter truths are encompassing me. Choice B. Choice A. Choice C. Choice D. Yet, my love for you clings to thee. Not so simple as 1, 2, 3. Not so easy in loving, thee! And yet. And yet, I stay for me.

My love is orchard, bounties of apples in your delights. I grow out my apples, your enjoying of them each night. Apple A. Apple B. Apple C. Apple D. Which one of the apples should I choose for, thee? I said, “which one of the apples shall I give to, thee.

Decision A. Decision B. Decisions C and D. How much can I bare to be with you? How many times do I let you, eat of my fruits? The choice is yours, and you have made it, so very clear. Now, I must choose to be far or near. For such choices, my Love, I hold very, Dear!

Ceybil Jefferies