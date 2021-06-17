Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Ceybil Jefferies

My Personal Poetic Reflections On CEYBIL JEFFERIES' "Choices (Basement Mix)!"

Love’s choices. A. B. C. D. Love’s choices!! A. B. C. D. Love’s choices? A.B.C.D. Round choices. Redcolored choices. Watery blues of voices. Agony and deception crawls around me. Choice A. Choice B. Choice C. Choice D. The lies of bitter truths are encompassing me. Choice B. Choice A. Choice C. Choice D. Yet, my love for you clings to thee. Not so simple as 1, 2, 3. Not so easy in loving, thee! And yet. And yet, I stay for me.

My love is orchard, bounties of apples in your delights. I grow out my apples, your enjoying of them each night. Apple A. Apple B. Apple C. Apple D. Which one of the apples should I choose for, thee? I said, “which one of the apples shall I give to, thee.

Decision A. Decision B. Decisions C and D. How much can I bare to be with you? How many times do I let you, eat of my fruits? The choice is yours, and you have made it, so very clear. Now, I must choose to be far or near. For such choices, my Love, I hold very, Dear!

Ceybil Jefferies

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/857935797755232912/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0FX5T78IgiM
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5oG8OzEN5JeJUeNpfcTLwE

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

