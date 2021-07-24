Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Celia Cruz #AfroCuban-American

Personal Poetic Reflections Of CELIA CRUZ, and Her Performance Of The Song, "La Vida Es Un Carnaval!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Carnivals a comin.’ The beats move into a swift nature of love and charisma. The dancers. The prancers. The perfotmers, so true. The carnival is their haven; making life, so, anew. All worries are thrown to the side, not a worry or care. For in the carnival site, sadness disappears into the air.

Through the distance there comes a playful atmosphere. What a loving abundance, where reality sets in. If only we could make reality, a daily practice within. It’s a daily ritual, where fiction is the norm. Whatever we go through, we overcome the storm.

So run through the magic of the carnival’s hue. For in the comfort of Our happiness, the carnival lives in, you!

Celia Cruz

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/810577632925724496/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0nBFWzpWXuM&t=35s

https://open.spotify.com/track/1BwrMGGhPA6GarWIYaFrW8

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

