Quick Note Poetry: Celia Cruz #AfroCuban-American

Carnivals a comin.’ The beats move into a swift nature of love and charisma. The dancers. The prancers. The perfotmers, so true. The carnival is their haven; making life, so, anew. All worries are thrown to the side, not a worry or care. For in the carnival site, sadness disappears into the air.

Through the distance there comes a playful atmosphere. What a loving abundance, where reality sets in. If only we could make reality, a daily practice within. It’s a daily ritual, where fiction is the norm. Whatever we go through, we overcome the storm.

So run through the magic of the carnival’s hue. For in the comfort of Our happiness, the carnival lives in, you!

Celia Cruz