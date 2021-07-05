Quick Note Poetry: Calvin Hunt #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Look to the Saviour! Great power within. Through him there is victory, salvation from sin. Observe no further, there is joy, through his name. Yeshuah Ha Maschiach. It has never changed. The awakening is among us. What a joy we shall stay! For when the angels arise, will look forward to this day.

Hosannah of the highest! Let’s move through such praise. Hosanna, the highest. It’s your name, that it says. Every knee shall bow. Every tongue confess. The looks of love brings Earth’s journey to the test. What mountains shall we move? What greatness of these days? So, look no further, into a joyful gaze.

What look is this? It is a love so great. It brings an awakening into such, when moved through troubled lakes. I look to those eyes; with arms open wide. Bring joy to this name, with our hands held high. Lift love into salvation, with arms to the sky.

The look of love, when he died on that day. Blessed assurance, the treasures of a name. There was love in his eyes, on that day of despair. For in the name of Yeshuah Ha Maschiach, we would all be spared.

Calvin Hunt