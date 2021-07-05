Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Calvin Hunt #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Poetic Reflections Of CALVIN HUNT and His Performance Of The Song, "Only A Look!"

Look to the Saviour! Great power within. Through him there is victory, salvation from sin. Observe no further, there is joy, through his name. Yeshuah Ha Maschiach. It has never changed. The awakening is among us. What a joy we shall stay! For when the angels arise, will look forward to this day.

Hosannah of the highest! Let’s move through such praise. Hosanna, the highest. It’s your name, that it says. Every knee shall bow. Every tongue confess. The looks of love brings Earth’s journey to the test. What mountains shall we move? What greatness of these days? So, look no further, into a joyful gaze.

What look is this? It is a love so great. It brings an awakening into such, when moved through troubled lakes. I look to those eyes; with arms open wide. Bring joy to this name, with our hands held high. Lift love into salvation, with arms to the sky.

The look of love, when he died on that day. Blessed assurance, the treasures of a name. There was love in his eyes, on that day of despair. For in the name of Yeshuah Ha Maschiach, we would all be spared.

Calvin Hunt

https://alchetron.com/Calvin-Hunt-(singer)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HFGc3GyjfNk
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1bcPPCiZBvkbWKHPo1JtR4

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

