Quick Note Poetry: Bonnie Guitar

Precious of darkness, the sweetness of moons. Move through her beauty, even after the Blue Moon. How sweet is her nectar! How loving is her care. Way over yonder, she glitters, over there!

For, there are treasures that are laying, in the distance, far away. Let none be so fearful, in our distance, to escape! How blessed is her kisses! How nurturing is her vibe! Thank the Almighty, for her sweetness of life. When moving through her blessings, hold her treasures very Dear! For, in the background is her smile, whispering in her ear!

Bonnie Guitar