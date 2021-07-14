Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Bonnie Guitar

Personal Poetic Reflections Of BONNIE GUITAR'S Recording Of, "Dark Moon!"

Precious of darkness, the sweetness of moons. Move through her beauty, even after the Blue Moon. How sweet is her nectar! How loving is her care. Way over yonder, she glitters, over there!

For, there are treasures that are laying, in the distance, far away. Let none be so fearful, in our distance, to escape! How blessed is her kisses! How nurturing is her vibe! Thank the Almighty, for her sweetness of life. When moving through her blessings, hold her treasures very Dear! For, in the background is her smile, whispering in her ear!

Bonnie Guitar

http://www.countryuniverse.net/2018/03/28/100-greatest-women-89-bonnie-guitar/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=dS3uUNNYZG0
https://open.spotify.com/track/4KLbSxz7DhssWt1LEl90iB

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

