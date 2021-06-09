Quick Note Poetry: Blossom Dearie

The city slows down; drifting away in the apple winds. A soft-spokenness so sweet, a new cycle of life, begins! Moments surround the sonnets, as the sensory is made so clear. Welcome to Manhattan, and enjoy the sights, my Dear! A song circles the image, as the tenderness moves through the air. I feel the city’s musical notes, playing in my hair!

It seems so lost, you know, the city and its escape. Let the song twirl the city; bringing it into my womanly cape. This time the city is resting, on a gentle morning tune. A pleasantry of walks, in my walking, with you!

Waking up in morning Manhattan, I kiss a gentle breeze. With coffee mug in hand, Earth’s wellness brings me into ease. So rest so gently Manhattan. Let’s simmer down, just a little now. I’ll enjoy your excitement, for later time. For when, I don’t know, how!

Blossom Dearie