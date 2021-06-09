Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Blossom Dearie

Poetic Reflections Of BLOSSOM and the Song, "Manhattan!"

The city slows down; drifting away in the apple winds. A soft-spokenness so sweet, a new cycle of life, begins! Moments surround the sonnets, as the sensory is made so clear. Welcome to Manhattan, and enjoy the sights, my Dear! A song circles the image, as the tenderness moves through the air. I feel the city’s musical notes, playing in my hair!

It seems so lost, you know, the city and its escape. Let the song twirl the city; bringing it into my womanly cape. This time the city is resting, on a gentle morning tune. A pleasantry of walks, in my walking, with you!

Waking up in morning Manhattan, I kiss a gentle breeze. With coffee mug in hand, Earth’s wellness brings me into ease. So rest so gently Manhattan. Let’s simmer down, just a little now. I’ll enjoy your excitement, for later time. For when, I don’t know, how!

Blossom Dearie

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/505951339391183110/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tNG-qNJ6HFU
https://open.spotify.com/track/6ReTCbOAUbnKKVBY0ckJMS

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

