Quick Note Poetry: Billy Van #Canada

Light and Darkness goes hand-in-hand. Parading their unity through the lands. The sunny sweetness of summer nights. Summer treats and summer delights! Dark nectar prepares the day, in order that the timbers of nighttime, stay. Linger along. Linger through daytime’s bliss. Decor me with comfort, and nighttime’s kiss!

Summer showers the heat, for all to inspire and see! Dreaming in the daytime; being comforted, at night! Just hold onto this feeling; and experience, the delight! Caressed my the sun, and moved by her bloom; dreaming of that moment, when we dance to your tune!

Billy Van