Quick Note Poetry: Billy Van #Canada

Poetic Reflections Of "Summer Nights, City Lights," As Performed By The Late BILLY VAN!

Light and Darkness goes hand-in-hand. Parading their unity through the lands. The sunny sweetness of summer nights. Summer treats and summer delights! Dark nectar prepares the day, in order that the timbers of nighttime, stay. Linger along. Linger through daytime’s bliss. Decor me with comfort, and nighttime’s kiss!

Summer showers the heat, for all to inspire and see! Dreaming in the daytime; being comforted, at night! Just hold onto this feeling; and experience, the delight! Caressed my the sun, and moved by her bloom; dreaming of that moment, when we dance to your tune!

Billy Van

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

