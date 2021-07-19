Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Big “Chief” Ellis #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanMusic

Personal Poetic Reflections Of BIG CHIEF ELLIS, and The Recording Of, "Louise Blues!"

Louise. Louise. The scent of a woman, named, Louise. She moves through life abundantly, bringing love’s abundance at ease. She walks into any room, with a nature so sweet. Her very presence is a God-given treat. Louise. Louise. Her song brings the hummingbirds to ease.

What becomes of a woman, a man must call. For her very sweetness brings love to all. Louise. Louise. A man whose heart, you have captured so true. His Spirit can’t simply get enough of you. Louise. Louise. Moving through life so abundantly. She enters any room, so sweet.

Her love is a cure for life’s problems, dismayed. Dear Heaven, don’t let life take her away. Louise. Louise. From the very nectar, in a love so true, our Dear Louise, I just want to spend a little time with you. Louise. Louise. Bring your soft nature to me. Just come when I call your name, and hold me, so tenderly.

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

