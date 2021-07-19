Quick Note Poetry: Big “Chief” Ellis #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanMusic

Louise. Louise. The scent of a woman, named, Louise. She moves through life abundantly, bringing love’s abundance at ease. She walks into any room, with a nature so sweet. Her very presence is a God-given treat. Louise. Louise. Her song brings the hummingbirds to ease.

What becomes of a woman, a man must call. For her very sweetness brings love to all. Louise. Louise. A man whose heart, you have captured so true. His Spirit can’t simply get enough of you. Louise. Louise. Moving through life so abundantly. She enters any room, so sweet.

Her love is a cure for life’s problems, dismayed. Dear Heaven, don’t let life take her away. Louise. Louise. From the very nectar, in a love so true, our Dear Louise, I just want to spend a little time with you. Louise. Louise. Bring your soft nature to me. Just come when I call your name, and hold me, so tenderly.