Quick Note Poetry: Beatrice Lillie #Canada

Poetic Reflections Of "Something Is Coming To Tea," As Performed By BEATRICE LILLIE!

Tea time for talks. Intimacies of a quiet surrender. Pulls me through another dimension. Guides the conversation, in treasures of fruits. Pleasures of tea time in the quietest of delights. Seeing gems of tea time, in the colorful trails of perfumes. Scents of decor. Guiding one, so brand new. Traits of tea time. A quietness of bliss. Oh, the surrenders of tea time, conversations aroused in kiss.

Attracting the gems, we love the most. Love. Companionship. Decor. Stirs the Soul! The love of tea time. An endeavor so true. It’s the quietest of tea time, which gets me, through!

Beatrice Lillie

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beatrice_Lillie
https://simple.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beatrice_Lillie
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bNZEozMK6ok
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5Mkm7BgKeJjpN3eJ5b5sLC

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

