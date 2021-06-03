Quick Note Poetry: Beatrice Lillie #Canada

Tea time for talks. Intimacies of a quiet surrender. Pulls me through another dimension. Guides the conversation, in treasures of fruits. Pleasures of tea time in the quietest of delights. Seeing gems of tea time, in the colorful trails of perfumes. Scents of decor. Guiding one, so brand new. Traits of tea time. A quietness of bliss. Oh, the surrenders of tea time, conversations aroused in kiss.

Attracting the gems, we love the most. Love. Companionship. Decor. Stirs the Soul! The love of tea time. An endeavor so true. It’s the quietest of tea time, which gets me, through!

Beatrice Lillie