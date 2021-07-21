Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Baligh Hamdy #Egypt

Poetic Reflections Of The Late BALIGH HAMDY'S Performance Of The Song, "Warda!"

A rose. So subtle and silent, like a whisper’s breeze. Movements leave no wilting to the pleasures of a modeled hue. Like the sweetness of cinnamon’s taste, such roses blow blossoms into a glimmering glow. Blessed are the secret healing of one’s delicate blossom. Moving through desire, for a peaceful fulfillment. Blowing and swinging through Heaven’s delight.

Violins emanate the backgrounds of the glowing of silkened delights. Sliding back and forth, through the timing of nature’s Earthly chants. Lingering into silent windows of a graceful opening. The invisible breeze marinates, through a delicate taste of blossoms, falling. Leaving behind the stresses of pain’s past.

As the silent awakening of velvet’s texture of healing, begins, the leaves lay quiet, as the night enters into her slumber. Love moves through the embrace of time’s allure. Lay quiet young rose, and let music dress in one’s scent of caramelesque bliss.

Baligh Hamdy

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Baligh_hamdy.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=sl-On_iZ6yg
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1E0eKoiDfPyqveyfF8Y5uD

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

