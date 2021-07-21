Quick Note Poetry: Baligh Hamdy #Egypt

A name of a feminine sweetness. Her treasures are very sweet. Once you come to know her, the blessings will rain at your feet. The love is of her Divine. A grand and novel tale. Her faithfulness is very true. For in her precious revealing, her kindness forever renews. Leave nothing up to chance. She begins the morning with a song. And through her tender nectar, healing words is where she, belongs.

And so, the music plays, with a voice that’s common ground. Rejoice in all of her splendor, and make peace with her sound. For, she whispers into treasures, spreading wealth in solid grace. Her mystery is precious, and silences chaotic haste.

Close your eyes and imagine, the love for a silent sound. Through her gracious and healing nature, true love is spread, around. Her name is a temple; housing the pleasures of such a tune. Wherever she lays foot, abundance captures the room.

Her name is Sabrina. If you ever heard her voice. A love and happy encounter would be your only choice. So, move through the seasons. Let her kindness bless the vibe. Just remember, our Dear Sabrina, and let love be your guide!

Baligh Hamdy