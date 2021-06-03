Quick Note Poetry: Ayub Ogada #Kenya

A foreign sound, that radiates, so well! Don’t know the meaning, can’t really tell. Yet, I’ll tell you one thing, the feelings are swell. I feel the tinkling in my bones. I sense it very well. For traces of memory, come bringin me a gift. When Heaven’s Spirit moves you, the mind takes a lift! Lift away. Lift away. Up, up, and away! I hear memory calling me, from a distant land away.
A special instrument I am hearing. For it vibrates from, afar! I wonder how spiritual it’s making; glittering the lucky stars! Drift away. Drift away! Drift high, high, up high to my lucky stars! Just know that my eyes are closing, as the instrument drifts me, far!