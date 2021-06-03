Quick Note Poetry: Ayub Ogada #Kenya

A foreign sound, that radiates, so well! Don’t know the meaning, can’t really tell. Yet, I’ll tell you one thing, the feelings are swell. I feel the tinkling in my bones. I sense it very well. For traces of memory, come bringin me a gift. When Heaven’s Spirit moves you, the mind takes a lift! Lift away. Lift away. Up, up, and away! I hear memory calling me, from a distant land away.

A special instrument I am hearing. For it vibrates from, afar! I wonder how spiritual it’s making; glittering the lucky stars! Drift away. Drift away! Drift high, high, up high to my lucky stars! Just know that my eyes are closing, as the instrument drifts me, far!

Ayub Ogada