Quick Note Poetry: Ayub Ogada #Kenya

Poetic Reflections Of "WA Winjigo Ero," By The Late Kenyan Musician, AYUB OGADA!

A foreign sound, that radiates, so well! Don’t know the meaning, can’t really tell. Yet, I’ll tell you one thing, the feelings are swell. I feel the tinkling in my bones. I sense it very well. For traces of memory, come bringin me a gift. When Heaven’s Spirit moves you, the mind takes a lift! Lift away. Lift away. Up, up, and away! I hear memory calling me, from a distant land away.

A special instrument I am hearing. For it vibrates from, afar! I wonder how spiritual it’s making; glittering the lucky stars! Drift away. Drift away! Drift high, high, up high to my lucky stars! Just know that my eyes are closing, as the instrument drifts me, far!

Ayub Ogada

http://jimhxnwrites.blogspot.com/2019/03/ayub-ogada-1956-2019-luo-roots-musician.html
http://ayubogada.com/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=r3Af9lvMf3o
https://open.spotify.com/track/2RloKUuwAQBmrOgBJQY1Ay

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

