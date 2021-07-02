Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Arik Lavie

Poetic Reflections Of ARIK LAVIE In His Performance Of "Autumn Song ("All Streams Go To The Sea")!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Flow and blow the Autumn leaves. Like precious winds of melodies. Flow and blow to bring comfort and ease. Red. Orange. Brown. Yellow. Not exactly a rainbow’s hue. Blow and flow the delights of harvest time. Stay in meditation in your delight, and stay true in your Earthly rhymes.

Apple orchards. Pumpkins. Nuts. Cinnamon. The harvest time surrounds us all. Abundance is in store. For the harvest is flowing around us. Need I say anymore. The season is delightful. The paintings are restored. Remember the precious dreams, as we walk upon the Autumn floor.

Brown. Yellow. Orange. Red. Lead through the Autumn season, and its precious way, ahead. For the nighttime is coming. It is coming very well. The apples are ripe. Pumpkins glimmer at the full Moon. Let’s return to the fireplace, and sing our favorite tune.

The water surrounds us. There are enchanting spaces, to bare. For they nourish us Autumn’s season. Perfumes of that Earthly care. The harvest is around us. It brings comfort in the room. So, kiss the Autumn season, and watch the seas of bloom!

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arik_Lavie#/media/File%3AFlickr_-_Government_Press_Office_(GPO)_-_SINGER_ARIK_LAVI_AT_THE_TELETROM_DONATIONS_EVENING.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=6kEbUKOVTOk
https://open.spotify.com/track/5AgDv2Eh08I7bab4N5CkhN

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

