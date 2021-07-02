Quick Note Poetry: Arik Lavie

Flow and blow the Autumn leaves. Like precious winds of melodies. Flow and blow to bring comfort and ease. Red. Orange. Brown. Yellow. Not exactly a rainbow’s hue. Blow and flow the delights of harvest time. Stay in meditation in your delight, and stay true in your Earthly rhymes.

Apple orchards. Pumpkins. Nuts. Cinnamon. The harvest time surrounds us all. Abundance is in store. For the harvest is flowing around us. Need I say anymore. The season is delightful. The paintings are restored. Remember the precious dreams, as we walk upon the Autumn floor.

Brown. Yellow. Orange. Red. Lead through the Autumn season, and its precious way, ahead. For the nighttime is coming. It is coming very well. The apples are ripe. Pumpkins glimmer at the full Moon. Let’s return to the fireplace, and sing our favorite tune.

The water surrounds us. There are enchanting spaces, to bare. For they nourish us Autumn’s season. Perfumes of that Earthly care. The harvest is around us. It brings comfort in the room. So, kiss the Autumn season, and watch the seas of bloom!

Arik Lavie