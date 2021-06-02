Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Arik Einstein

Poetic Reflections On "San Francisco In The Water," By ARIK EINSTEIN!

Flow me sweetly. Water me ashore. I want to see you in San Francisco. No one else and nothing more. The water’s out there are calling. Don’t deny these words, they are true. Just know that in San Francisco, I declare my love, to you! Whisper the gentle treasure. Kiss it in my ear. Sing your poetic melody, in Franciscan atmosphere! I remember an ancient teaching-one I know so very well. It speaks on the artistry of love-one that time, will tell!

So follow me to San Francisco, a gentle wellness, for delight. On the water’s of San Francisco, is where I hope to find you, on a holistic night!

Arik Einstein

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arik_Einstein
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=ArikEinstein&set=a.477850898337
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=6UxThRpc4lw
https://open.spotify.com/artist/16XberediOtO5CaMrx85cR

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

