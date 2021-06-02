Quick Note Poetry: Arik Einstein

Flow me sweetly. Water me ashore. I want to see you in San Francisco. No one else and nothing more. The water’s out there are calling. Don’t deny these words, they are true. Just know that in San Francisco, I declare my love, to you! Whisper the gentle treasure. Kiss it in my ear. Sing your poetic melody, in Franciscan atmosphere! I remember an ancient teaching-one I know so very well. It speaks on the artistry of love-one that time, will tell!

So follow me to San Francisco, a gentle wellness, for delight. On the water’s of San Francisco, is where I hope to find you, on a holistic night!

Arik Einstein