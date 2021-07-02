Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Arik Einstein

Personal Poetic Reflections Of "The Convoy Song," By ARIK EINSTEIN!

Waters move time, and the people into memory. Remembering when. Remembering how. Remembering why. Remembering now. It’s in the now when moving back into time. Time brings blessings for those, who will wait. Gather together, children. Make haste. Make haste. Make haste! For, we will gather together, when the time has come. One by one. Let’s gather, as one.

We remembered the times when pain was high. Life was not living. Live passed us by. For death was rampid. Our future, unknown. Yet, burning brightly in our hearts, a promise was shown. Make haste. Make haste. Make haste. Make haste, Dear children. For time, will not wait.

It was water that carried us, into freedom’s sound. Lest you never forget, that our greatest hope was found. The hardships were over. Tribulations of no more. We yearned for our freedom. Our blessings restored. Make haste, Dear children. Keep love on this land. Great blessings are upon us. Let’s extend our hands. Make haste beloved children. Your blessings are forever more. Now, be gracious in our humility, and see what’s, in store.

Arik Einstein

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/376895062567284615/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ab5NAQI-VtA
https://open.spotify.com/artist/16XberediOtO5CaMrx85cR

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

