Quick Note Poetry: Angela Peralta #Mexico

Night’s nostalgia, for a nightingale. Whispers of yearning, for a nightly tale. Treasures of midnight’s time of bloom. Love’s ecstasy quietly feels the room. A love that’s loving, welcome with a loving embrace. The yearning is Divine, and blesses the space.

Nightingale. Nightly tales for a blossom of evermore. Nightly dreams, upon us, what adventures are in store!

A quiet bird among us, brings the present into the past. Whatever could we imagine, in making such a love, last. The quaint of love arrives; a yearning not too far. And, behind the vocal Moon, awaits many stars. Precious lighting awaken, thee with ever love. So, listen to the whispers, for Heaven’s love, above.

Nightly tales. Nightingales. A love so ever blue. Listen to the Nightingale, in her loving dreams, for two!

Angela Peralta