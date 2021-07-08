Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Angela Peralta #Mexico

Intimate Reflections Of ANGELA PERALTA'S Performance Of "El deseo, Romanza para canto!"

Night’s nostalgia, for a nightingale. Whispers of yearning, for a nightly tale. Treasures of midnight’s time of bloom. Love’s ecstasy quietly feels the room. A love that’s loving, welcome with a loving embrace. The yearning is Divine, and blesses the space.

Nightingale. Nightly tales for a blossom of evermore. Nightly dreams, upon us, what adventures are in store!

A quiet bird among us, brings the present into the past. Whatever could we imagine, in making such a love, last. The quaint of love arrives; a yearning not too far. And, behind the vocal Moon, awaits many stars. Precious lighting awaken, thee with ever love. So, listen to the whispers, for Heaven’s love, above.

Nightly tales. Nightingales. A love so ever blue. Listen to the Nightingale, in her loving dreams, for two!

Angela Peralta

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

