Quick Note Poetry: Achieng Abura #Kenya

Poetic Reflections On ACHIENG ABURA'S Performance Of "I Believe!"

Beliefs of life. Blossoms of flowery fruits! Blossoms of apple trees; stuck deeply in the root. Believing in beauty of holistic trees! Gentle nature of tenderness, shuffled in life’s re-bloom. I believe for erases of pain. I believe for Yahweh’s will to move again! I believe in restoration’s reborn, anew. I believe for love’s healing fruit! Believe! Believe! Believe. Believe.

Treasures undaunted, in the simmering of trees. Treasures undaunted, while hidden from the envy of thieves! I believe! I believe! I believe. I believe. Birthing blessed beliefs, for time’s abound! Breathing blessed beliefs, for those Heavenly crowns! Believe. Believe! Believe. Just breathe and believe! For tomorrow will get better, while we inhale the sacred, breeze!

Achieng Abura

https://innov8tiv.com/kenyas-former-tpf-judge-singer-achieng-abura-passed-ripachiengabura/amp/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=S0u10htlxuI

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

