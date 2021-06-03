Quick Note Poetry: Achieng Abura #Kenya

Beliefs of life. Blossoms of flowery fruits! Blossoms of apple trees; stuck deeply in the root. Believing in beauty of holistic trees! Gentle nature of tenderness, shuffled in life’s re-bloom. I believe for erases of pain. I believe for Yahweh’s will to move again! I believe in restoration’s reborn, anew. I believe for love’s healing fruit! Believe! Believe! Believe. Believe.

Treasures undaunted, in the simmering of trees. Treasures undaunted, while hidden from the envy of thieves! I believe! I believe! I believe. I believe. Birthing blessed beliefs, for time’s abound! Breathing blessed beliefs, for those Heavenly crowns! Believe. Believe! Believe. Just breathe and believe! For tomorrow will get better, while we inhale the sacred, breeze!

Achieng Abura