Quick Note Poetry: Achieng Abura #Kenya

Winds of warriors. Warrior winds through praying times. The fate of Earth’s domain salutes you. Bringing gain to the treasure of warrior fruits. Windy warriors and the stillness they behold. Forging winds of warriors, many stories, untold! Singing through harsh winds, with a delicate hue. Believe these stories, for the telling of you. Windy winds. Treasured winds, in stories of glory, foretold. For in the treasures of winds, one’s heart becomes, bold.

Treasured winds. Bountiful winds. Glories of a bountiful hue. Remember those warrior winds, and their restoration, for you! Cutting through those winds of glory, and countless treasures, unsold. Never forget those fiery winds, and the passion their stories, sold! Never forget the bounties of winds, and riches their stories, told!

Achieng Abura