Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quick Note Poetry: Achieng Abura #Kenya

Poetic Reflections Of ACHIENG ABURA'S Performance Of "Spirit Of A Warrior!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Winds of warriors. Warrior winds through praying times. The fate of Earth’s domain salutes you. Bringing gain to the treasure of warrior fruits. Windy warriors and the stillness they behold. Forging winds of warriors, many stories, untold! Singing through harsh winds, with a delicate hue. Believe these stories, for the telling of you. Windy winds. Treasured winds, in stories of glory, foretold. For in the treasures of winds, one’s heart becomes, bold.

Treasured winds. Bountiful winds. Glories of a bountiful hue. Remember those warrior winds, and their restoration, for you! Cutting through those winds of glory, and countless treasures, unsold. Never forget those fiery winds, and the passion their stories, sold! Never forget the bounties of winds, and riches their stories, told!

Achieng Abura

https://innov8tiv.com/kenyas-former-tpf-judge-singer-achieng-abura-passed-ripachiengabura/amp/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=A1q7eLaHnOA
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0Y8UskG2762PD9TiNJbnxd

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Monday Windy Warriors: Achieng Abura

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Victory Thursday: Achieng Abura #Kenya

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Thursday Morning Awakening: Achieng Abura #Kenya

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.