Quick Note Poetry: Abi Ofarim

Poetic Reflections Of ABI OFARIM, and His 1967 Performance Of, "Morning Of My Life," With ESTHER OFARIM!

Morning after. Morning moons. Arising sweetly. Quaintily. Delicately. Tenderly. Singin like morning birds, rising fresh from the morning breeze! Morning wellness, for tender’s care. Morning love, caressing my hair. Feel the morning dew, birthed precious, in you. Imagine orange connections, rising ever so high! Hinting through tenderness, a gentle love rises by!

Morning prayers. Morning cares. Morning love, in your hair. Release morning gentility, into its watery air! Release its prayers and sing across the waters; for its beauty reigns, out there!

Abi Ofarim

https://alchetron.com/Abi-Ofarim
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=j_CtNJK4bu0
https://open.spotify.com/track/65MNglWnivP6LI8BzoXEOT

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

