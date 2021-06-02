Quick Note Poetry: Abi Ofarim

Morning after. Morning moons. Arising sweetly. Quaintily. Delicately. Tenderly. Singin like morning birds, rising fresh from the morning breeze! Morning wellness, for tender’s care. Morning love, caressing my hair. Feel the morning dew, birthed precious, in you. Imagine orange connections, rising ever so high! Hinting through tenderness, a gentle love rises by!

Morning prayers. Morning cares. Morning love, in your hair. Release morning gentility, into its watery air! Release its prayers and sing across the waters; for its beauty reigns, out there!

Abi Ofarim