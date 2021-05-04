Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetic Diary: Yosi Piamenta

Feelin' Peculiarity In That Soulful Music, Blown From Black America's Gardens, In A Healing Hue! Reflections On YOSI PIAMENTA, and His Song, "Baruch Ata Ashem!"

Feelin’ the timber, vibes, and a beloved texture, in this song. Feelin’ so right! Cuz’ it feels so right. Ain’t gotta’ have lyrics or words, the music just feels so good. It’s the rhythm to my Spirit, the Blues to my mind. Baby, just thinkin’ about you blows me every time. Gettin’ lost in a musical vibe, that’s oh, so forever mine. Travelin’ across lands and waters, I feel the love of peculiar gardens-those Black American gardens, which has birthed this perfume. Feelin’ the groove, Baby! It feels so good. Cleansin’ life’s pains, hardships from my inner core. I wanna’ feel the vibe just one more time. Just one more time. Let it kiss its Soulful nature into my mind-blow my mind Baby, and heal what’s mine Baby. Let the tune heal the vibe, Baby. A peculiar tune. A lasting fruit, to play me, anew!

Yosi Piamenta

https://chabadinfo.com/bdh/r-yossi-piamenta-obm/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=IhnQuQWWJcI
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6WzlozZ7jpzFEXjdVHMe4s

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below.

