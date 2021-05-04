Quick Note Poetic Diary: Yosi Piamenta

Feelin’ the timber, vibes, and a beloved texture, in this song. Feelin’ so right! Cuz’ it feels so right. Ain’t gotta’ have lyrics or words, the music just feels so good. It’s the rhythm to my Spirit, the Blues to my mind. Baby, just thinkin’ about you blows me every time. Gettin’ lost in a musical vibe, that’s oh, so forever mine. Travelin’ across lands and waters, I feel the love of peculiar gardens-those Black American gardens, which has birthed this perfume. Feelin’ the groove, Baby! It feels so good. Cleansin’ life’s pains, hardships from my inner core. I wanna’ feel the vibe just one more time. Just one more time. Let it kiss its Soulful nature into my mind-blow my mind Baby, and heal what’s mine Baby. Let the tune heal the vibe, Baby. A peculiar tune. A lasting fruit, to play me, anew!

Yosi Piamenta