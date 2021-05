Dreamy nectar fall upon me, as free flowing of the midnight stars. I remember my time in such a land, in one night when her aura cradled my travels. Eating of her culinary, tasting of her fruits, smelling the freshness of her ancient air. It was a taste, in which my body had yearned for. Wanting to lay her those Biblical sands, for as long I could. Somehow, just how, I must travel her waters once more. For in making my journey back to her, my Soul will be restored!

Yaffa Yarkoni