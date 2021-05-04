Quick Note Poetic Diary: Uzi Hitman

For many people, the notion of peace, has often related to politics, land, and resources. Yet, so many forget the understanding that peace begins with the mind, body, and Spirit. Mental wellness is a form of peace. And, in my journey from the teenage years, to adulthood, I have moved in different gardens; searching for the delicacies of peace. Tasting their treasures; drinking of their nectar. And once they have been engulfed, I cannot help, but to sit in solitude, and permit every core of my temple, to be saturated with peace. I have felt it, tasted it, rubbed it adulthood cross my honey brown skin. Massaged it in the coils of my tightly, curled, silken hair. I lather it in my Soul. Once its nectar has found a place in my mind, I surrender to it holistically. For in that moment of stillness, underneath the blue-colored skies, and honey suckle landscapes-as the sun-colored hue-I have found a true peace of mind!

