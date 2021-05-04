Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quick Note Poetic Diary: Uzi Hitman

My Personal Experience Of Mental Wellness, and Peace, In "Noladeti La-Shalom" ("I Was Born For Peace"), By UZI HITMAN!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

For many people, the notion of peace, has often related to politics, land, and resources. Yet, so many forget the understanding that peace begins with the mind, body, and Spirit. Mental wellness is a form of peace. And, in my journey from the teenage years, to adulthood, I have moved in different gardens; searching for the delicacies of peace. Tasting their treasures; drinking of their nectar. And once they have been engulfed, I cannot help, but to sit in solitude, and permit every core of my temple, to be saturated with peace. I have felt it, tasted it, rubbed it adulthood cross my honey brown skin. Massaged it in the coils of my tightly, curled, silken hair. I lather it in my Soul. Once its nectar has found a place in my mind, I surrender to it holistically. For in that moment of stillness, underneath the blue-colored skies, and honey suckle landscapes-as the sun-colored hue-I have found a true peace of mind!

Uzi Hitman

https://www.myisraelimusic.com/14-years-without-uzi-hitman/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=06FEj7FYEsE
https://open.spotify.com/track/3Rf8amKQH2yA72IeJxl3dG

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Ravi Kathuria of “Happy Soul. Hungry Mind.”: “Learn to manage expectations”

    by Sonia Molodecky
    Community//

    Why is it so hard to ask for help?

    by Donna Melanson - Azul Yoga
    Donna Melanson
    Community//

    Why is it so hard to ask for help?

    by Donna Melanson - Azul Yoga

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.