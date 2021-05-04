Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetic Diary: Nechama Lifshitz

Personal Experience Of A Foreign Sound In My Listening To The Legendary NECHAMA LIFSHITZ! A Performance The Song, "Michoels Nigun!"

When I heard a vocal recording of her voice, for the first time, I felt a power of wailing! It was an operatic wail to say the least. Of course, I did not understand what she is saying or singing about. For this time, I did not want to know. However, what was important for me was to feel the powerful and magnanimous vibes coming from her voice. What emotions of the song were causing her need to reach into the high pitches of her operatic chamber? Was the song based on a need to belong? Was it based on one’s ability to still be in tune with one’s homeland, while journeying from afar? I want to know. I yearn to know. And, for the purpose of this piece, I will not look up the translations. For, during this moment, I want to experience my body (and overall sensory) being shaken, by the trembles. I want to reach into the echoes of her vibrations and seep into untold stories, that she dares to share with us, through song. Let these vibrations of her operatic timber heal; pointing me in a new, musical passion, from afar.

Nechama Lifshitz

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nechama_Lifshitz

https://m.jpost.com/israel-news/culture/beloved-nightingale-of-soviet-jewry-has-been-silenced-488671
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cBwmHp1Sgzg
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3OOpxVVCwWSgnv0xd8TJzN

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

