Quick Note Poetic Diary: Nechama Lifshitz

When I heard a vocal recording of her voice, for the first time, I felt a power of wailing! It was an operatic wail to say the least. Of course, I did not understand what she is saying or singing about. For this time, I did not want to know. However, what was important for me was to feel the powerful and magnanimous vibes coming from her voice. What emotions of the song were causing her need to reach into the high pitches of her operatic chamber? Was the song based on a need to belong? Was it based on one’s ability to still be in tune with one’s homeland, while journeying from afar? I want to know. I yearn to know. And, for the purpose of this piece, I will not look up the translations. For, during this moment, I want to experience my body (and overall sensory) being shaken, by the trembles. I want to reach into the echoes of her vibrations and seep into untold stories, that she dares to share with us, through song. Let these vibrations of her operatic timber heal; pointing me in a new, musical passion, from afar.

Nechama Lifshitz