Quick Note Poetic Diary: Arik Einstein

Slow and steady. I simply want to, unwind. Let my body let loose from life’s amusement park of surprises. Feeling the wellness of slow, and champagne-colored dreams. I’very yearned to lay awaken, in the dark. All night. Simple fantasies, in what life could be, if I dreamed next to you. Arik Einstein https://www.myisraelimusic.com/tag/arik-einstein/ https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ETqJxlBrQbc https://open.spotify.com/album/4Jt0xXjasgEPLP9djiAnIn