Quick Note Diary: Uzi Hitman

Childhood is a place, that I yearn to return back. If only I could return back to that magical place. It’s a carefree world, isn’t? Don’t we all wish to go back there? Don’t we all wish to journey back to this sacred world, where children naturally grace the landscapes of the Earth? Yes! That’s what it’s meant to be. So, I enjoy the songs of children. They are, afterall, a sacred mapping for nurture and delight! No matter how old we get, we can enjoy them. In fact, there is a part of our existence, which serves to hold onto, that very same space.

I love to see adults performing childhood songs. There is something, which grants them access into that world. Musicians and singers, who write songs of such a world, are phenomenal, in doing so! Their artistry is needed in reviving the stale lives, for those adults, most needing it. That’s just the way of the world. Sometimes, we have the ability to leave the hectic (and chaotic) world of adults, should we be open to it. I love leaving chaos. In fact, leaving chaos should be a natural practice. In addition, I have often pondered on the idea of bringing more of the children’s world into the adult world. Maybe, there would be less tension in the adult world, if such were done.

Listening to the song, “Shirei Yeladim,” (while also watching the video), I absolutely enjoyed the performance. It was filled with a plethora of entertaining energy. Most importantly, I enjoyed how the audience had come to engage with one, legendary performer-even, if it was a simple clapping of hands to the beat (and rhythm) of the music. Keep in mind, that I’m not fully in tune, or aware of the actual translation of the song. Nevertheless, the beat and rhythm moves me. And, it moves me in such a way, that the Spirit of dance draws near my very Spirit! For this song, I felt the wave of my childhood revisited, again. And, yes, the euphoria, was real!

Uzi Hitman