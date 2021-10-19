Contributor Log In
Quick Note Diary: Thai Thanh 🇻🇳

Personal Reflections Of The Late THAI THANH, and Her Performance Of "Ngay xu'a Hoang Thi!" 🇻🇳

It’s fascinating when you learn about a singer for the first time; only to fall in love with her talent when listening to one song. Such is the trait of the great ones. They have a way of attracting foreign ears, and getting them to appreciate the beauty in a language, which is new to their auditory.

Such has become my experience with the late, Vietnamese, musical legend, known as, Thai Thanh. You cannot deny the rich acoustics, coloring, patterning, and design within her voice. Even if you tried, her magic does not escape you. In fact, you receive a different vibe to the very word, Vietnam. A very different vibe! And, it is one, which is much more pleasurable to experience.

This song will be on repeat throughout the course of the week. However, let it be known that it’s magic paints the paradise of Vietnamese territory. In fact, it incites my very core in wanting to experience her culinary, majesty, gardens, air, dress, and other expressions of human existence. Through this song, images of US troops evacuating from the city of Saigon have vanished. For, I experience a different picture, through the folktales of, Vietnam.

Thai Thanh

https://alchetron.com/Th%C3%A1i-Thanh
https://youtu.be/vG4qBpCXPdQ
https://open.spotify.com/track/3uUApE5vMKf9ubTwRBKd5S

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

