Quick Note Diary: Sister Clara Hudmon #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackMusicMonth2021 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

There are times in our lives when things seem as if we will not make it through. It’s a difficult journey, and frustrating, experience. Sometimes, it can be difficult holding onto one’s faith. It is a painful experience; especially, when you are not necessarily experiencing the fruits of one’s labor. It can be upsetting for those, who find themselves doing good, while awaiting to have good return to them. Yes. It’s upsetting.

From personal experiences, I have mastered the art of patience. What is even more beautiful is how it has opened the vision into me seeing what is meant to be seen. Sometimes, our rewards take some time. It’s always about Divine timing. Yes, I can personally, that it can be hard, sometimes. However, patience always pays. Patience grants us the ability to reflect calmly, clear our minds, and move to greater heights. Furthermore, patience grants us the ability to strategize regarding, where we yearn to go next. It’s all about the planning and the timing!

I’ll admit it. Patience has been a difficult issue for me. It took work and a number of 1, 2, 3’s in order to get to that level of taking things in stride. A few steps, while taking it each day at a time. One. Two. Three. That’s what it takes.

So, when I come to the power of the Gospel, I often reminesce about those age-old sayings, when it comes to life’s struggles. The Most High never gives us more than we can bare. Of course, it sounds, cliche. Nevertheless, within my personal experiences, life has shown me a different side. There are those of us, who receive more challenges because we have been given bigger tasks to fulfill. Our journey is a little rougher. The hills are higher to climb. That’s simply it. It takes time to master these strengths. It takes even more of a skill to climb higher, while still having the perseverance to be greater, and achieve even more. Life truly brings an abundant taste. I have learned that going through those harder times means that we are moved into a greater wellness. We become stronger, and more resilient to whatever barriers lay ahead. Whatever the case may be, we can always move into another area of greatness; another layer we have not discovered.

Whenever you find yourself getting tired, angered, and overwhelmed by the circumstances coming your way, remember to breathe, and pray. The Creator has a Master Plan, and will never make our barings more than what we can handle!

Sister Clara Hudmon