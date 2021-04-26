Quick Note Diary: Shirley Ross

Dreams have that way of snapping us back into reality. It’s a magical truth, quite honestly. Too often, people remove themselves from the precious nature and solitude of dreams. They are, in fact, very nourishing and a treasure to behold. What is it about dreams, which tickles us so? What is it about dreams, that have the capacity to move through mountains and connect with whatever is happening in our current reality? Now, that an intriguing question to reflect upon. And then, there is love! The beauty of love. It’s evergrowing serenity; while waking up to the man of our dreams! Love is a holistic treasure! In fact, when a woman is granted the ability to go through a dream, only to come back to love’s reality, she has truly experienced the wonder of magical-realism! Oh, yes! It’s true! What is intriguingly precious about dreams is that a person has the pleasure of dreaming alone, while awaking to come back to the pleasure of walking through reality, with someone else! Now, that’s magical, indeed!

There are times when I have highlighted my own dreams. Documenting them and notating them in my journal. Writing down the date and time. Yes! It has been an exciting time for me to notate and highlight the pleasures of dreams. Dreams have a way of teaching us different patterns. My dreams have brought healing. They have brought incite into any issues of reality. Furthermore, they attract a special awareness, regarding how creative and majestic the dream world, can be!

Listening to the 1940 recording of, “Nothing But You,” it was a special treat in hearing the treasures of life’s fulfillment, and a woman, who is truly, in love! The song is vigilant and talks about waking up to different things and dreams. Furthermore, it goes to awaken a person’s energy, pertaining to being surrounded by love, when a person finally, awakens! And having had that special person, laying next to you when you awake is something I can truly relate to.