Quick Note Diary: Randy William Rhoads

Instrumentals are something, aren’t they? They surely have a way of movin’ and getting people to create their own perceptions. They are able to create their own stories, through song. Yes, it’s creative! You’re able to invite yourself into a certain painting-a story! Only this time, you get the chance to create it! Fascinating how certain songs give listeners the permission to write the story! It’s an honor, of course. Why? Well, it’s very simple. The artist grants a person the opportunity design the song to their own liking; in a creative way, of course. So, let’s paint!

As you listen to the guitar performance in the song, “You Lookin‘ At Me Lookin‘ At You,” try to write your own lyrical phrasing. Write the words of your choosing, and permit them to design your craft, as you wish! What poetry do you hear? What treasures come to mind? How does a person experience the lyrics, in such a way, that they touch the Soul? Does it connect you with Heaven’s bliss? Does it make you believe in Heaven’s calling? Well, get your pen and paper out, and we’ll see!

Randy William Rhoads