Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quick Note Diary: Randy William Rhoads

An "Unlikely" Poem In A Good Lookin' Song! The Electric Guitar Performance Of RANDY WILLIAMS RHOADS, In The Song, "You Look At Me Lookin' At You!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Instrumentals are something, aren’t they? They surely have a way of movin’ and getting people to create their own perceptions. They are able to create their own stories, through song. Yes, it’s creative! You’re able to invite yourself into a certain painting-a story! Only this time, you get the chance to create it! Fascinating how certain songs give listeners the permission to write the story! It’s an honor, of course. Why? Well, it’s very simple. The artist grants a person the opportunity design the song to their own liking; in a creative way, of course. So, let’s paint!

As you listen to the guitar performance in the song, “You LookinAt Me LookinAt You,” try to write your own lyrical phrasing. Write the words of your choosing, and permit them to design your craft, as you wish! What poetry do you hear? What treasures come to mind? How does a person experience the lyrics, in such a way, that they touch the Soul? Does it connect you with Heaven’s bliss? Does it make you believe in Heaven’s calling? Well, get your pen and paper out, and we’ll see!

Randy William Rhoads

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/506092076845997591/
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/677369600176289162/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GyQJ3Y5R9tA
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3pSSOCRaRiEVnNWnPPsO2d

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Poetic Guitar: Ted Hawkins #BlackAmericanHer/History360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Rising Star Angela Predhomme: “Why forgiveness and kindness are the only way to find true happiness, both personally and on a larger scale”

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    Mo and Marc Oz of Off Orbit: “Don’t record too many songs”

    by Karina Michel Feld
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.