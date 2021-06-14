Quick Note Diary: Peter Kaberere

Forgiveness is one of the hardest things we can do. I, personally have struggled with the very act of forgiveness. After all, when you have had experiences of being hurt and mistreated, so badly, it’s natural to seek revenge. So, very natural. I have come to learn the difference between revenge and justice! For justice seeks to re-balance what was been lost. Just seeks to restore order, when chaos has been directed towards our lives. That’s the purpose of justice.

Let’s also make it very clear, the there is nothing healthy about blind forgiveness, either. Many times people do this because they don’t really have power to reclaim justice. That’s the basis of it all!

Observing the video, for the song, “Nisamehe,” by one Kenyan singer (and artist), I observed the how the very practice of forgiveness begins in Earthly spaces. The video begins with him being surrounded by Earth’s vegetation. What a soothing environment, to be. Many times we forget about the significance of stillness, when it comes to reflections on how we have been wronged. Sometimes, we need to go into those Earthly spaces, in order to gain, clarity! I, for one, have had to do that, in order to find peace of mind. Gardens and water are treasures for doing so!

As I listen and observe the video, for “Nisamehe,” I understand the journey behind the singer. Each step is the walking off of toxic energies, used to hurt him. Each step is a way for him to remove the shackles of stagnation, when it comes to how he may have been hurt, mistreated, or abused. Every step is all it really takes! That’s all! For me, this video (and song) is an encouragement for healing. It is also another display, for his very essence. Each and every step is all it truly takes. In my eyes, this late singer returned to the garden, as a way of being centered; recuperating from the detrimental impact of chaos. If I did not learn anything from this video, there is one thing, which has been depicted. And, it’s the understanding, that forgiveness begins in Earth’s domain!

Peter Kaberere