Quick Note Diary: Peter Kaberere #Kenya

Reflections Of The Song, "Mitego," As Performed By The Late Kenyan Singer/Songwriter-KABERERE!

By

Life’s is filled with its complexities. Its ups and downs. Its frustrations. Life is surrounded by barriers. So, every day is a fight into our breakthrough. We are breaking into, and apart, from different areas. We just have to break through. Break away restrictions. Breaking away our current positions, which serves us no good. Breaking away. Breaking away. Breaking away. Just break away!

It’s easier said than done, isn’t? Sometimes, we feel as if we are in a state of entrapment. The cycle never ends. It never really ends. Therefore, we are left in a state of reflection. And, one question moves us through. Will we ever break through? Will we ever find ourselves within a particular state of liberation? Of course, liberation, takes on many forms. It can be economic, mental, personal, societal, and the list goes on. However we feel entrapped, it takes away our sense of movement. We feel stifled. Restricted and constricted. And, it feeds into our very Soul! What does it feel like?

Again, sometimes “traps” are too painful to convey through speech. Sometimes, it requires a song to help us get through. The song is a necessity. It is imperative for the sake of our very wellness. A person can go crazy if restricted for too long in the pains of, traps! Sometimes music has a manner to melt the traps, away! Music grants us this power. We may not be able to break the chains-not at first. However, we can melt the traps and chains, away! Such a practice happens throughout the entire world! It takes place through different languages and cultures. Again, this time, we are hearing such liberation through a Kenyan tongue. So, permit the release to begin, and let the traps, melt away!

Peter Kaberere

https://www.channelthon.com/kaberere-official-youtube-channel/
https://www.the-star.co.ke/sasa/word-is/2019-03-20-njeri-kaberere-talks-about-being-a-young-widow/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=o2lzvamhBGg

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

