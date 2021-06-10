Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Diary: Moshe Michael Brant

My Personal Thoughts and Reflections On The Significance Of The Words, "Erev Tov," By MOSHE MICHAEL BRANT!

I’ll be honest with you. There are those moments when I come across certain songs-foreign songs-and simply want to write about them because I have heard their sound. Whether I am successful in translating their meanings, or not, there is still a part within me, which simply wants to write about them because it feels go to. Writing about a specific song is not always about knowing the meaning. Frankly speaking, there are times, when the rhythm and beat are simply catching to my way. Either way, it just feels naturally good, and pleasing. Relaxing. Calming. Whatever adjective you wish to describe in highlighting the experience.

So, in coming across a song, entitled “Erov Tov,” there was such a delightful experience. For example, the timber within his voice, moved me into wanting to know why the words “Erov Tov,” truly meant. Without having to go and look them up, what was so special about such words? After all, you know that certain words are sacred, when they are repeated. He has a deep tone. Yet, it is comforting. His tone carries on the melody with a very unusual and eccentric timber. And, that’s alright by me.

Before looking up the words, and trying to figure out the meaning, I will try to reflect upon what they may mean-based on how such a singer continues the song. Could the words reflect an emotion, city, a sense of relief? Does he sing about a lost love? Should I desire to paint them, what would be my interpretation of the words, on a blank canvas?

Looking at the live performance for such a song, I often imagine how I would have felt if I were there. I mean how would the words roll off of my skin? Would they cause a certain vibration within my ear? Would they create a comfort of healing? Should I envision myself laughing or crying at the very words? That’s one of the treasures of words. They are most than simply getting through a song; or getting from one page to the next. On the contrary, they have a wave of moving us into a higher plane; a higher frequency and energy field, where we are restored. And, that’s fine by me! I like the experience of elevations, within my Spirit. Erev Tov! Erev Tov. Have you ever done this? Just choose a couple of words from a song; permitting them to marinate, within your emotional sector? Let’s do it! Take a chance! Go for it! We’ll move through a different timber, and finally permit ourselves to make a familiar understanding, from a foreign sound!

Moshe Michael Brant

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

