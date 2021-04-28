Quick Note Diary: Michael Theodore Jagosz

Everyone has a dream. Some may even have more than two. It’s part of the awakening for the human experience. The challenge, however, is holding onto those dreams. There is a reason for why poets and musicians have written about the “deferment” of dreams. So many people lose their dreams, and allow them to whither away in this process called, life. Dreaming is one thing. Simultaneously, manifesting one’s dreams is another. While it has its many barriers, hurdles, and challenges, getting to the point in the fruition of dreams is a long and tedious task for the road ahead. It requires patience, diligence, skill, keen strategies, and the ability to hope, in those times of trouble. Truly, and deeply, that’s what it is all about. Of course, reality kicks in. People get weary. Time tests our measure of strength, and our ability to keep pushing on; despite the many “no”‘s and challenges we have to face. The question remains the same. How do you keep going?

Oh! How we wish that every dream followed in the path of illumination! How we wish that every person received the experience in achieving their dreams. Unfortunately, that’s not always the reality, often dreamed upon. There are those waking moments in having to decide if a dream, a hope, a belief does not come true, what will we do? What will be our plan A and plan B? How will that be done and conducted? It can be a sad and scary feeling to reflect upon. After all, when you wake up every single morning, there is the deep desire to fulfill our passion. And then, there is that scary and eery feeling that our dreams may never come true. So, what do we do? How do we go through the mental reflection in the possibility-of the deferment of our own dreams? Of course, that is something we have to be willing to reflect upon, should we release ourselves from bondage, in pursuit of our dreams.

So, let’s go there! What if? What if it happens that a dream does not go through? Does that mean we can’t create a new chapter? A new plan? Of course, we can! That’s the very treasure and magic of it all! Sometimes dreams die. We can’t help, but to prepare ourselves for one image of that dream! Yet, the other factor, in which so many people miss out on, is that dreams can be re-born, through a new window! Through a new painting they can be depicted, and presented, through another image! It’s just that grand! All hope is not lost should the image of one dream begin to fade out. And should it dwindle away in water’s timing, it can always be re-crafted and re-created, all over again!

Yes! Dreams may fizzle out and pass away, on many occasions. Nevertheless, it’s up to our own imaginations and creative sectors to see just how they can manifest themselves in another phase, and painting, of our lives. That’s a reality. Furthermore, it’s another dream, worthy to be manifested in reality’s timing.

Moving into the genre of Rock N’ Roll, there is another layer, and texture, when it comes to expressing unfulfilled manifestations, in the desire for a certain dream. Heavy metal can bring out that heavy frustration, when having to negotiate between adhering to reality’s expectations, and the personal ambitions, which keeps our fire, alive! There is an undying truth in such! Rock music and Heavy Metal depicts that harsh reality, of dreams not coming into fruition. Yes. It has such a capability. So, when you have a song in the genre of Rock N’ Roll (or Heavy Metal), which is bold enough to talk about the reality of “when dreams don’t follow through,” make sure you spread the word. Treasure it for yourself and nourish it for others. Then, and only then will you appreciate the hardships for the journey, within!

Michael Theodore Jacogsz