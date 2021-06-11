Quick Note Diary: Maud Fay

Everyone has their Hero, or Shero! If not, there are always the fantasies of doing so! Yes! It’s filled with a euphoria, in having overcome and conquered something. In the stories of Heros and Sheros, defeat is not honorable! Well, that’s a mouthful, now, isn’t?

Sometimes, our greatest Heros are those, who have been ostracized from the greater part of society. It’s a tragedy, I know. Yet, sometimes, that’s where the Heros are! Even more gracious is that they do not want their stories to be told. And yes, such is a tragedy, in its own right. Nevertheless, it’s well worth the exploration.

Going through my travel journeys, I have had my own share of stories, of Heros (and Sheros), who have come to protect me. Sometimes, they are acknowledged within their societies. Other times, they are not. While it is painful, they are nonetheless, the Heros (and Sheros) of that particular journey. Certain people came to assist me, during long rides, home. Others came, during my points of feeling abandoned. Nevertheless, they came. There is a reason for such! There is ano awakening when a Hero (or Shero) arrives.

Sometimes, my yearning to be independent would get the best of me. It feels good to take care of myself. However, the willingness to receive help, brings forth a breaking of the ego! That’s how beautiful (and intrinsic) assistance can be. Assistance, coming at the perfect time, is healing. Once that begins to happen, a change starts to, evolve!

Yes! I have encountered those Heros (and Sheros), who wanted no rewards for their efforts. In fact, helping out was a natural action, for them. It was as natural as drinking water. Saving someone was simply the right thing to do. It was beautiful, precious, grand, and pleasing! Knowing that humanity still has that tenderness of love was pleasing! It came in handy, during those painful moments of despair.

For those, who are reluctant in experiencing the very jewels of a Hero (or Shero), know that such is a cherishing reward. For, in our hidden desire to be saved, we come to know the true meaning, of love!

Maud Fay