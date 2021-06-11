Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quick Note Diary: Maud Fay

Personal Reflections Of MAUD FAY In Her Performance In "Lohengrin," With HEINRICH KNOTE!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Everyone has their Hero, or Shero! If not, there are always the fantasies of doing so! Yes! It’s filled with a euphoria, in having overcome and conquered something. In the stories of Heros and Sheros, defeat is not honorable! Well, that’s a mouthful, now, isn’t?

Sometimes, our greatest Heros are those, who have been ostracized from the greater part of society. It’s a tragedy, I know. Yet, sometimes, that’s where the Heros are! Even more gracious is that they do not want their stories to be told. And yes, such is a tragedy, in its own right. Nevertheless, it’s well worth the exploration.

Going through my travel journeys, I have had my own share of stories, of Heros (and Sheros), who have come to protect me. Sometimes, they are acknowledged within their societies. Other times, they are not. While it is painful, they are nonetheless, the Heros (and Sheros) of that particular journey. Certain people came to assist me, during long rides, home. Others came, during my points of feeling abandoned. Nevertheless, they came. There is a reason for such! There is ano awakening when a Hero (or Shero) arrives.

Sometimes, my yearning to be independent would get the best of me. It feels good to take care of myself. However, the willingness to receive help, brings forth a breaking of the ego! That’s how beautiful (and intrinsic) assistance can be. Assistance, coming at the perfect time, is healing. Once that begins to happen, a change starts to, evolve!

Yes! I have encountered those Heros (and Sheros), who wanted no rewards for their efforts. In fact, helping out was a natural action, for them. It was as natural as drinking water. Saving someone was simply the right thing to do. It was beautiful, precious, grand, and pleasing! Knowing that humanity still has that tenderness of love was pleasing! It came in handy, during those painful moments of despair.

For those, who are reluctant in experiencing the very jewels of a Hero (or Shero), know that such is a cherishing reward. For, in our hidden desire to be saved, we come to know the true meaning, of love!

Maud Fay

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maude_Fay#/media/File%3AMaude_Fay_as_Senta_-_Fay_Family_website_-_enWP.jpg
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maude_Fay#/media/File%3AMaude_Fay_as_Margarethe_-_Fay_Family_website_-_enWP.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=t1qzDDf11HY
https://open.spotify.com/artist/64yMmZauqLLOJY4pdNdUXq

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    #SHEROproject Celebrated Yoga Teacher Seane Corn’s Story

    by Dawn Burnett
    Community//

    #SHEROproject Brittani Louise Taylor’s Story

    by Dawn Burnett
    Community//

    5 Things You Need To Know To Survive And Thrive After A Divorce: “Take Inventory Of Your Life” With Dawn Burnett and Ross Garcia

    by Ross Garcia
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.