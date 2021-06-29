Quick Note Diary: Marion Brown #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackMusicMonth2021 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

Who is Djinji, and where is her corner? It’s one of the first thoughts, which can come to mind when reading the title. What a treat it seems to be to be invited to a festive corner? Come to think about it, a person ponders on the name of such a dame, and why she was named after a particular song. Is it a “corner,” per se? Or, is it a special cafe of social vibes and fraternizing? One can comprehend the title, as being part of a party, or celebratory event! Whatever the case may be, just know that music gives any place, or corner, its own meaning! Musicianship and vocals goes a mighty long way!

Listening to the festivities of Jazz music presents one with a certain trajectory of that Black American hype. There are, after all, certain treasures, moving one into another level; a greater light! It feels good to be the life of the party! When it comes to moving into different realms, just let it be known that the overall point of music is to elevate!

Listening to the song, “Djinji’s Corner,” there is an added level of hype, when it comes to experiencing the social scene. I can experience, and sense it, now. How does it feel to move through other measures of wellness? How does it feel to enter into a spatial setting, experiencing the magnitude of design, color, fashion, and others?

Listening to this tune, I observed myself pondering (and reflecting) on that certain era. You know. It was part of that 60’s and 70’s vibe and hype! Soulful power, wellness, and healing. It made you feel, alive! It didn’t matter how a person felt, you just had to get up and jive to the beat! It was a hip experience, to say the least. The magic towards such peculiar gardens were revealed, during this time.

Listening to the opening section of “Djinji’s Corner,” I imagine the passion of who Djinji is. Wearing her natural hair, she enters into the cafe-bell bottom jeans, hooper earrings. She is truly presenting that Soul Sista‘ vibe. It feels like an awakening into another

Marion Brown