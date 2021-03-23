Quick Note Diary: Louis Roney

Since I was young, I had been immersed in the world of the opera. You often question, and wonder, where opera singers received their power. How were they able to have such big voices? Where were they able to gain the strength, to sing that way? Of course, such questions came through the mind of an inquiring child, who had found fascination, with this one of many sounds. Of course, the opera brought wonder into my very Spirit. For that measure, there was a sense of going deeper into its exploration. And, then being a violinist further strengthened that calling.

Having recently come across the sound of famed tenor, Louis Roney, I must say that I appreciated his ability to journey into the opera world. As a Southern woman, too often, people forget about that cultural genre, which exists, within the United States of America. There are those legendary opera singers-with Southern roots-who have made their way to Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Opera House, and other venues of artistic prestige! So, no! Operatic talent is not solely located in those big, Northern cities.

Listening to Louis Roney’s performance of Les Abencerages, I could clearly hear how he was able to navigate his voice to make harmony with the initial plot of the storyline. Two lovers from opposing families, who have made plans to marry. Then, there is that celebratory factor regarding how peace has been crafted between two warring, religious factions. This opera gained popularity, during the ruling of Napoleon. However, according to later research, it had soon lost its popularity, after his reign had come to an end.

It comes as no surprise to how this Earthly sound of a deep-noted tenor, is able to depict the wealth of stability, which has taken place, within the opera. I, for one, have found it rather pleasing, and soothing. Just listening to the song, there is the obvious treasure of balance. There is that Divine passion, where a person (having just listened to the song, for the first time) comes be inspired by the wealth of artistry and knowledge, in the power of music to bring harmony within two seemingly, “enemies.” As I reflect upon this just a little deeper, there is this magic of “supposed” enemies, becoming, “friends.”

Louis Roney

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.orangeobserver.com/article/opera-singer-professor-and-winter-park-maitland-observer-columnist-louis-roney-dead-at-96%3famp; Edited By Lauren Kaye Clark