Quick Note Diary: Linda Hargrove #WomensHistoryMonth

Upon my return back home, to visit my family, I found myself imitating a family ritual. Well, at least from one of my family members. It was nothing too fancy. A simple walk! That’s all! Making sure that it happened daily. And, if you could, doing it more than once. Then again, that’s the irony of it all. Walks are not that simple. In fact, they can be rather complex. I mean for starters, let’s examine it. Why do we walk? Why do we permit ourselves to get up on an early morning, late afternoon, or into the earliest of evenings, to allow our legs to hit the pavement? One after another. Step-by- step! Some would state that it is a way of getting good exercise! However, there are certain layers to be discussed. There is the mental process, more than anything. Sometimes, that can be more taxing than the actual physical.

A walk is more than a simple exercise. In fact, it is a mental cleansing and the release of emotional toxicities. Once you do that, you have the opportunity to attract that energy, which is more pleasing for your Being. And, when you have done that enough, perhaps, just perhaps, a trusted lover will come to join you! Now, that is truly a walk of, LOVE!

LINDA HARGROVE

In my personal discovery of this country song, called “If You Will Walk With Me,” by Linda Hargrove, it is the perfect storyline for taking that simple walk, with someone you love. Not only is it a journey to be completed together, but it also connects such a meditative exercise with the Divine. Just imagine a walk of two being a Spiritual reflection of yourself on Earth. How lovely! What an enchantment to match! Walks are also the matching of spiritual patterns. For the most part, they permit a person to explore, and leave their trackings, on Earth!

Having had my own personal experiences, with a spiritual tracking, through a simple walk, locating this song has matched my personal thoughts about walking. It appears beautiful, serene, and majestical, simultaneously. One of the most serene moments, for me, in the song, is how it moves through getting one to understand that you are in this together with someone. Hence, you are never alone! Even in your fears and worries, you are never alone. And, even when you walk alone, there is at least one person, who is willing to take that walk with you. Never forget that. And, always make sure that you are on that sacred journey! Even if you have to walk it alone, you never know who you will meet along the way! I guess you can say that it was one of the best lessons, that I was able to comprehend. Furthermore, it brought a newfound wave of understanding for me, for a very complex, yet simple, walk!