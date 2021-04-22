Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Diary: Leon Haywood #BlackAmericanHer/HistoryMonth360

Learning The Natural Flow In Letting Love Enter, Through LEON HAYWOOD, and His Song, "Don't Push It, Don't Force It!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
When it comes to love, it’s amazing how we are encouraged to slow down, and permit it to unfold. Love takes time! Isn’t that what we are told? We are supposed to wait for it! The fact of the matter is that we are human. Many of us are impatient. We don’t want to wait. Why should we have to? Life is short, isn’t? Tomorrow isn’t promised! Coming from personal experiences, waiting can bring a certain fear! You don’t know what is going to happen. Yet, coming from personal testimonies, that love is so needed. Right then. In the now. You need to feel it. In fact, it makes sense to have it, now.

Love is powerful. It is a necessary tool in negotiating relationships and levels of intimacy towards others. In my own personal journey, one has to understand the very complexity of love and love’s comfort. One of the very things that I came to understand is that you cannot attract the love that you desire from another, if you have not harbored it for yourself. That’s real. In fact, when I got comforted in falling in love with my own Being-every component that it entailed-there was a plethora of things in which I had come to enjoy. When it comes to love, there are certain things meant to be waiting for. Oh, how I began to learn that love was a patient flower, waiting to, unfold. Should a person expect to fall in love, one would have to navigate into a certain layer of love and tenderness, within the self. It was imminent, that one will draw love and the treasures of harmony to oneself. It is imminent! Lastly, one has to take on that beauty and treasure in polishing up one’s own Being, with love! Spreading those treasures throughout the very ecstasy of one’s own life. Through that way, there is a source in navigating through the terrain of one’s spiritual balance and awakening!

In my personal travels I have experienced the very passion in going through a spiritual renewal! It feels so holistic and cleansing when grappling with the very artistry of self-love, self-awareness, and the revamping of one’s self-esteem! It feels holistic and a source of Divinity. In a terse amount of words, it’s a blessing! One of the most precious adventures I have had in navigating through the context of love, is learning different lessons, from the people I have had the opportunity to meet, in my international travels! Their lessons have been life-changing, stimulating, and telling in the power of travel, and how we are granted the ability to understand (and navigate) in the very Spirit of wellness. Through my particular journey, and euphorical experience, learning to wait for love, has created a magical world, where fiction and reality interlink and intersect!

The musical genres of Soul and Funk have a way of making love in waiting, to sound, cool! The wait doesn’t sound as tedious, or feel as draining! In fact, it’s more like an adventure! A cool rollercoaster, which slows down our need to rush! How does it feel? Groovey Baby! Navigating through one particular groove, we jiggy on back to that 70’s time of the Funk! “Don’t Push It, Don’t Force It.” And learning how to wait for love, came through one particular, Soul Brotha,’ and the call to permit LOVE to come to you, naturally! He is none other than. . .

Leon Haywood

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

