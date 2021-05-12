Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quick Note Diary: John Hicks #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Showcasing The Wellness Of Time's , and Its Slowing Down For The Observance Of Humanity, In The Song, "Passing Through," By JOHN HICKS!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

There are times when life simply passes you by. Time goes by so fast. At least, that’s what we are made to believe. Things happen so fast, and before you know it, another segment of your life has come to a close. Things have moved on and you spend those moments in reflection. Could you have done something differently? What changes could you have made? Were there certain opportunities, that you wish you could have acquired, and had let slip away? Now, that’s something, in which we can all relate to.

Simultaneously, what if the reigns were placed in our hands? What if we could navigate and pass through time’s’ elixirs, while slowing it down a notch? This moment, what if time slowed down for us, as we walked to the beat of its magnificent drum? That’s a blessing, isn’t? Not feeling rushed, or impatient. Yet, as we moved, what if time instilled many dances for us? Now, that’s a blessing!

Recently, in hearing the famed Jazz song, “Passing Through,” imaginations entered into my mind. I envision time sending out the invitation to humanity. Envisioning that it was trying to align itself to our beat, rhythm, and steps. Yet, we were simply too busy to notice it. Too busy operating in a robotic timing to even recognize, time. Yet, what if we were given grace by time for the opportunity to align ourselves with its purpose? I envision Heaven granting us the power to pause; permitting time to slow down for us! In that way, we can observe time’s image and its reflection of our environment, once more! I want time to “pass through,” just to see it, once more!

John Hicks

https://jazztimes.com/archives/john-hicks/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=U4YzxvKCErc
https://open.spotify.com/track/1XJAlPFtknh926gVOfXkfl

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Louis Armstrong’s Wonder In Colorful Worlds! #BlackAmericanHer/History360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Courtesy of Faizal Ramli / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    The Urgency of Slowing Down

    by Thomas Oppong
    Community//

    Chuck Brown’s GO-ing Performance Of Life’s Beauties! #BlackAmericanHer/History360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.