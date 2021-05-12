Quick Note Diary: John Hicks #BlackAmericanHer/History360

There are times when life simply passes you by. Time goes by so fast. At least, that’s what we are made to believe. Things happen so fast, and before you know it, another segment of your life has come to a close. Things have moved on and you spend those moments in reflection. Could you have done something differently? What changes could you have made? Were there certain opportunities, that you wish you could have acquired, and had let slip away? Now, that’s something, in which we can all relate to.

Simultaneously, what if the reigns were placed in our hands? What if we could navigate and pass through time’s’ elixirs, while slowing it down a notch? This moment, what if time slowed down for us, as we walked to the beat of its magnificent drum? That’s a blessing, isn’t? Not feeling rushed, or impatient. Yet, as we moved, what if time instilled many dances for us? Now, that’s a blessing!

Recently, in hearing the famed Jazz song, “Passing Through,” imaginations entered into my mind. I envision time sending out the invitation to humanity. Envisioning that it was trying to align itself to our beat, rhythm, and steps. Yet, we were simply too busy to notice it. Too busy operating in a robotic timing to even recognize, time. Yet, what if we were given grace by time for the opportunity to align ourselves with its purpose? I envision Heaven granting us the power to pause; permitting time to slow down for us! In that way, we can observe time’s image and its reflection of our environment, once more! I want time to “pass through,” just to see it, once more!

John Hicks