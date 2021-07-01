Quick Note Diary: Jimmy O #Haiti

There are those moments when you find yourself somewhat perplexed, when having come across a song and artist, who has passed on. Initially, as a writer, you wonder if you should write about the person; especially, when you don’t comprehend the language. Of course, being no stranger to Haitian-Creole, or the Haitian-American community, such is not unfamiliar to me. It’s just that I don’t understand what’s being said. Yet, that will not deter an article from being written; especially, when it comes to the late, musical artist, who is being featured.

Coming across one particular song, I became attracted to the way he performed the Haitian-Creole language. Simply listening to the sound, I could tell that he made a healthy connection with the Earth; specifically, from his nation of Haiti. You can sense echoes of the island, throughout his expressions of a Black American, poetic vibe called Hip Hop! Nevertheless, he pours his cultural flow into the artistry. Listening to the song, evenmore, I sense the flow of moving through Haitian landscapes. Let it be known, that I have never been to this nation. Though it is my desire to take a real journey through it. Fortunately, I have tasted the stories of Haitian culinary. My fascination with a certain Haitian–American author has also provided me, with mental excavations into Haitian her/history and landscapes. Listening to such a song is only an additive to delve even further.

The song is entitled, “Keepin‘ It Gangsta‘!” It’s an English title, with a Haitian-Creole tongue. Imagine that! His timber is soothing and comforting. It’s one of those vocal textures, which makes you want to hear such a performance; live and in the flesh! Through my imaginative understanding, I could envision eating brown stew chicken, Haitian patty, Soup Joumou, and other delicacies. I didn’t understand what she was saying. Nevertheless, I wanted to taste the words. I wanted to taste their vibrations, fruitions, and manifestations from the Earth. It’s just all too real for me.

Of course, I couldn’t forget the stilled image posture of this Haitian artist, who lived in New York City; ultimately making his transition back in Haiti. Holding onto the shades; calm and collected. And then, there was the flag. The Haitian flag, to say! It is the painting of the Haitian flag on the face of a person. Streaming down his face is black paint, from what are the imitations of tears. Observing it, you don’t have to say anymore. While there are the beautiful performances of Haitian culture and artistry, there are the political and socio-economic challenges, as well. Needless to say, the creativity moves on!

I’ll pause for now and take my time. I don’t want to rush through this song. I want you to hear it, and immerse yourself into the sensory of Haitian landscapes! The record is worth listening to a little longer. Nevertheless, we will return for another chapter, and another moment, for now!