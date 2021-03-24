Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quick Note Diary: Gamble Rogers

Navigating A Mental Journey With GAMBLE ROGER'S, "Blood Mountain," and Our Personal Paintings, Within!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

They say that Blood and Water don’t mix. However, there is so much more that meets the eye. Sometimes it’s the blood which has the ability to feed nature. Furthermore, there are different levels to moving through the bounties of love and wellness. Other forms of nature’s liquidation have the power of navigating through different eras of nurture and abundance. Yet, there is something sacred regarding the natural elixir of, blood! Blood is healing! Blood channels vitamins, nutrients, and is a transport for life’s nourishment. As I stop to ponder on a certain factor, I came to find myself being filled with a sense of truth and nourishment.

Rarely do we consistently hear singers write songs about blood. Nevertheless, when we do, you have to admit, that it’s a great opportunity for artistic expression and artistry. Couple that with nature, and you are sure to get the perfect recipe.

Coming across another country singer, I was compelled into understanding a different twist, when it came to the natural source of blood. Blood and Mountains. For my personal ears, country music has a way of conveying certain stories. They have their own particular artistry with nature, and it feels good!

I stumbled across famed country singer, Gamble Rogers. There was something about his song, “Blood Mountain,” which had come to radiate, with me.

The song is conveyed as a “no man’s land.” It is presented as a space, where it seems that being destitute is prevalent. And yet, the lyrics convey a “moon daughter.” 🌕 🌕 Now, of course, this was something, which peaked my attention. I could feel a level of ecstasy, where a story was being, revealed. The question is, what was the story? How did the Moon Lady come to bring a certain wellness to that space? After all, there is truly something sacred about the Moon. The question is knowing how it comes through, in a different light. In addition, what does it mean to navigate through a different light and set of circumstances? Now, that’s something worth noting!

Honestly, I don’t know why this song seems to radiate so much with me. Cherokee rose tree blooms. Blood mountain. The Spirit of the living is a river frozen, underground. These are a few of the words, which have radiated for me. It is a if Gamble Rogers was trying to create a natural intimacy, between this Blood Mountain 🏔️, the river, and the moon. 🌕 The question I am trying to ask myself pertains to what is the underlying mystery? What is the singer trying to reveal to me? To us?

As far as I am concerned, I must say, that what I see is a painting being revealed. It is not glamorous, in a traditional sense.

Yet, we cannot deny the story of a beauty, which is unfolding.
I can’t resist the urge in wanting to pick up a paintbrush, palette, and begin my craftsmanship. It’s a sacred thing to paint Mother nature. It’s a joyful thing! One of the most cherished experiences, in which I have come in contact with, pertains to navigating through nature’s delight, in the form of song. As a writer, when certain words are crafted and created, I have to feel immersed in their energy. It’s simply Divine.

So, I will leave you all here, in the meantime. I hope you experience your own mental painting, with Gamble Rogers! A Blood Mountain, which caresses our mental journey! Enjoy your mountainous adventure! I’m sure I will enjoy, mine! 🗻 🏔️ 🗻 🗻

https://www.discogs.com/artist/1990678-Gamble-Rogers; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gamble_Rogers; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YJvEL-qKM98
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5UCZm4Ys2dFHaq9EVIwgFy?nd=1

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Nourish Yourself

    by Sue DeCaro
    Community//

    Crystal Bowersox: “You Should Have Won”

    by Ben Ari
    Well-Being//

    Upgrade your meditation: 3 exercises to do in nature

    by Dr Perpetua Neo (DClinPsy, UCL; MPhil, Cambridge)

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.